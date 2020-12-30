Here are the best-selling indie games for Nintendo Switch in 2020

Nintendo‘s Indie World team has revealed its list of the best-selling indie games for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

While the unranked list does not include any specifics in terms of units sold, it features popular indie titles such as Hades, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, and Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin.

Other games that made it to the list include Streets Of Rage 4, Spiritfarer, Moving Out, Carrion, What The Golf?, Shantae And The Seven Sirens, Super Mega Baseball 3, Superliminal, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Kentucky Route Zero, Crosscode, Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 and Neon Abyss.

Check out the complete list below.

Hades also clinched the Number 3 spot in NME’s 20 best games of 2020 list. with Ewan Wilson praising the game for incorporating players’ death cycles into the narrative: “Dying on a run isn’t failure, but instead opens up more of the story and further develops your character and their relationships”.

The game, which also won the awards for Best Indie Game and Best Action Game at this year’s The Game Awards, recently received its cross-save update earlier this month. The update now lets players transfer save files between the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Nintendo Of America president Doug Bowser previously squashed rumours of a “pro” version of the Switch. He noted that while the Switch is in its fourth year, “we believe we’re just at the midpoint of this life cycle on this platform”.