Bethesda kicks off 2021 with a tweet about ‘The Elder Scrolls’

Bethesda has kicked off 2021 with a treat for its The Elder Scrolls fans: a cryptic tweet that could signal the future of the series.

On New Year’s Day, the developer posted a tweet on the official The Elder Scrolls Twitter account, alongside an equally mysterious message and a map of the Skyrim region. “Transcribe the past and map the future,” the developer wrote.

The image shows three lights atop a map of Skyrim, leading down to the Hammerfell province, home of the Redguards. The Elder Scrolls community are speculating on Reddit that the map implies that the upcoming The Elder Scrolls VI will be set in Hammerfell.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 31, 2020

Some fans have also noted that the map is also dated “4E 182”, which is set in the years prior to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, as noted by PC Gamer. This has led to theories that The Elder Scrolls VI could also be directly related to its prequel.

However, fans will likely have to wait a lot longer for more information on the much-anticipated sequel. Bethesda senior VP of marketing and communications Pete Hines said in May 2020 that The Elder Scrolls VI will only be released “years from now”, adding that it will only launch after another hyped Bethesda game, Starfield.

In recent months, fans have also been worried that The Elder Scrolls VI would not be released on non-Microsoft platforms due to the tech giant’s upcoming acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media.

However, studio director Todd Howard has since claimed that nothing has been set in stone as of yet. He said that the company’s approach to multiplatform releases has been and will continue to be on a “case-by-case basis”, while noting that previous Elder Scrolls games have always been under some exclusivity deal.