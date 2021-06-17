Bethesda exec on ‘Starfield’ exclusivity: “There’s not a whole lot I can do about it”

Pete Hines, SVP of global marketing and communications at Bethesda, has apologised for the frustration gamers are feeling about the Xbox-exclusivity of the upcoming Starfield.

Starfield will be the first game released by Bethesda since the developer’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, was acquired by Microsoft for US$7.5billion last year. Earlier this week, during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, the companies confirmed that Starfield would be an Xbox exclusive.

Hines has since spoken out about the reaction PlayStation users have had to the news in a video interview with GameStop, saying he understands why they might be “pissed”. However, the Bethesda exec also noted that the decision was seemingly out of his hands.

“If you’re a big fan of stuff we make in a game that we’re making [and it] is no longer available on your platform, I totally understand if you are unhappy or pissed or whatever. I get it, those are all real feelings and frustrations,” Hines said.

“I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say, well, I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well… but if you want to play Starfield, [it’s on] PC and Xbox,” he later added. “Sorry. All I can really say is, ‘I apologise’, because I’m certain that that’s frustrating to folks, but there’s not a whole lot I can do about it.”

Video game reporter and industry insider Jeff Grubb had first claimed in May that Starfield would be exclusive to the Xbox family of consoles. At the time, he noted that he was initially doubtful of the game’s supposedly exclusivity, but said that he had “since confirmed this”.

Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard shared new details about Starfield earlier this week in an interview with The Telegraph. He described it as a return to “some things that we used to do in games long ago”, adding that the game will let players “express the character they want to be”.