Bethesda game launcher migration to Steam dated for late April

Bethesda has finally given a date for when players can start migrating their PC games from the Bethesda game launcher to Steam.

Players will be able to move their games, wallet funds and some save files starting from April 27, according to an updated Bethesda blog post that says users will “have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account.”

For games that require manual save transfers, the Bethesda.net service will remain active and allow players to sign in and move files across to Steam. All players can still access Bethesda.net from the company’s website.

From May 11 games will no longer be playable on Bethesda.net, giving players two weeks to migrate their games and saves to Steam.

Both Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online will be largely unaffected by the changeover, with a Fallout 76 FAQ providing more answers for players.

Bethesda has also made sure that any of its games not available on Steam that players previously accessed via Bethesda.net will be added to Steam for the first time. This includes the first two Elder Scrolls games and creation kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

Fallout 76 players can also expect another five years of content, as design director Mark Tucker said the team has “got a lot of fun, cool stuff that I can’t wait to tell people about.

“We have long term plans,” Tucker added, “and things get a little fuzzier the further we go out because we adjust and adapt as things show up and we see what players want and what they’re doing.”

In other news, according to a new interview the recently announced Return To Monkey Island will pick up after the ending of Monkey Island 2.