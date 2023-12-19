Bethesda rejected proposals for more ‘Fallout’ spin-offs including a ‘New Vegas’ sequel

Bethesda Softworks apparently rejected multiple proposals from Obsidian Entertainment to create more games in the Fallout series, after the release of 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout: New Vegas was the only title Obsidian Entertainment worked on in the Fallout franchise, but according to co-founder and former chief creative officer Chris Avellone, the studio pitched further games to Bethesda alongside ideas for Elder Scrolls spin-offs. All of them were turned down.

Taking to social media last year to answer about the lack of a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas, Avellone revealed it was the question that kept him awake at night for “years”. He went on to confirm the studio “repeatedly” asked Bethesda about further titles.

Reviving the thread earlier this week, he added: “One of the Elder Scrolls proposals (which I pitched) was intended to serve the same function as Fallout: New Vegas did between Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, to provide more adventures in the setting during the years before the next Bethesda release.”

“I thought it couldn’t hurt to try and push a similar system to what Treyarch and Activision had going with Call Of Duty at the time (but hopefully less rushed),” he wrote. His vision was that Bethesda would work on a core release while Obsidian could focus on a spin-off title, either within the same world, or exploring a divergent timeline.

“If Bethesda didn’t want us messing with their core world, one [idea we had] was a spinoff where you adventured in an alternate The Elder Scrolls world that the hero had failed to save in [a previous Elder Scroll title],” he said.

“It seemed to be something that could benefit both studios,” he continued. “Not surprisingly, it didn’t gain much traction. I never got the impression Bethesda was happy with Fallout: New Vegas‘ reception (good and bad).”

Last year, Obisidian founder Feargus Urquhart revealed the studio would make another Fallout game if given the opportunity. “My hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I’d love to make another Fallout game,” he added. It was also reported that Obsidian and Microsoft were in talks to create a sequel to New Vegas, while director Josh Sawyer said that he would be open to returning to the series.

Earlier this year, the first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s adaption of the hit Fallout video game series was shared while Bethesda confirmed that a sequel to Skyrim was in active development but thanks to the scope of Starfield, it won’t be the studio’s priority for a while.

In other news, Rocksteady has warned fans about a number of spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that have been shared online in recent weeks.