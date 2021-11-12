Bethesda reveals concept art and theme for ‘Starfield’

Bethesda have revealed over a dozen pieces of concept art for their upcoming RPG Starfield as well as the theme, ‘Starfield Suite’.

The reveal came as the company celebrated the 10th anniversary of Skyrim with a 50-minute anniversary concert.

Towards the end of the show, Todd Howard – Director of Bethesda – introduced composer Inon Zur to show off his latest creation, the theme for Starfield. Performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, the ten-minute track soundtracked various pieces of concept art from the game, which can be viewed below.

The artwork shows off a variety of landscapes to explore – swamps, cities, deserts, space stations and caves, which adds to earlier comments from developers about the scope of the game.

Earlier this year, Howard promised that Starfield will have almost three times the amount of dialogue as Skyrim, which followed on from his comments about the title having “large scale goals and storytelling”.

Due for release November 11, 2022 Starfield is Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years — the developer has focused on sequels to existing properties in the meantime. It will be coming exclusively to Xbox consoles and PC in 2022, but definitely not PlayStation.

Bethesda was bought by Microsoft last year, with the acquisition being finalised last March. The deal was reportedly about “delivering great exclusive games” to Xbox Game Pass, so it is unlikely that future Bethesda titles will be available on Sony‘s systems.

Bethesda executives have said they are sorry, but there isn’t anything they can do about Starfield‘s exclusivity. Howard has also said that creating the game for fewer consoles will lead to a higher quality product as the developers are more able to focus.

In the meantime though, Bethesda are keeping tight lipped about Starfield’s groundbreaking improvements, with Howard preferring “to just show it, which should be next summer.”

“We’re happy with the advancements we’ve been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game,” he added.