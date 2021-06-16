Bethesda on ‘Starfield’: “It has large scale goals and storytelling”

Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard has shared new details about the studio’s upcoming game, Starfield.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Howard revealed more information regarding the forthcoming sci-fi RPG, as well as what players could expect from the title in terms of its narrative scale and gameplay. He also described it as a return to “some things that we used to do in games long ago”, adding that the game will let players “express the character they want to be”.

“Well, we like to put you in a world where we’re not dragging you by the nose and saying you must do X, Y and Z, and that it’s okay for you to want to test the [game’s boundaries],” Howard said. “You know, can I read this book? Can I pick this up? Can I do this? What if I do this? What if I do this? And the game is saying ‘yes’ a lot.”

He also noted that the developer has “large scale goals and storytelling” for Starfield, but that the “minute-to-minute” gameplay will also be rewarding for players. “And if you just want to pass the time and go watch the sunset and pick flowers it’s rewarding in that way too. The quiet moments feel really really good,” Howard said.

Earlier this month, during the E3 2021 Bethesda and Xbox Showcase, the video game studio released a new trailer for Starfield, alongside its official release date. The game is set to launch on November 11, 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive.

Last year, Howard revealed that Starfield would be running on a brand-new game engine that he described as a “significant overhaul”. He stated that “the overhaul on our engine is probably the largest we’ve ever had, maybe even larger than Morrowind to Oblivion”.