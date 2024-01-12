Bethesda’s ‘Indiana Jones’ game looks like it finally has a title

Bethesda Softwork’s long-awaited Indiana Jones game seemingly has a title, with the company registering a number of websites

Bethesda confirmed it was working on an Indiana Jones game back in January 2021 alongside developer MachineGames, the team behind the Wolfenstein reboot series.

The studio added that the game would feature an original story and be executive produced by Todd Howard, but would be “some time” before more news was revealed.

True to their word, further details about the Indiana Jones games have been few and far between, but now it seems that the game has a title – Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

As spotted by Twitter user Kurakasis, Lucasfilm has registered several new domains in recent months, including “http://indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com” and “http://indianajones-and-the-great-circle.com”. The studio also applied for a European trademark for “The Great Circle” two years ago in regards to goods and services for video games.

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames: INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Lucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title, such as:

https://t.co/PtXjpar7N1 (this one leaves no doubt that it… pic.twitter.com/XGVVyasrbM — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) January 10, 2024

Currently none of the websites are live, but earlier this week it was confirmed that MachineGames would be revealing their Indiana Jones game at an upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct next week.

According to the official Xbox blog post, the showcase will feature “more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights” about the Indiana Jones game and the debut of the first gameplay trailer.

Don't miss the gameplay reveal of our new #IndianaJones game at the Xbox #DeveloperDirect. We can't wait to show you what we've been working on! pic.twitter.com/lCNKWiFN2k — machinegames (@machinegames) January 9, 2024

Bethesda originally planned to make the upcoming Indiana Jones game a multiplatform release but following Microsoft’s acquisition of the studio, it’s now set to be an Xbox and PC exclusive. According to Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines, the decision was made to streamline communications between developers and Disney, who licensed the rights.

Howard has previously described the game as a “mash-up” of genres and “a definite love letter to Indiana Jones. It does a lot of different things that we’ve wanted to do in a game. It’s a unique game,” he continued.

In other news, Ubisoft has released a free demo of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown ahead of its launch next week.