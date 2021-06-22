Bethesda’s Pete Hines is keen for another ‘Wolfenstein’ game

Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines would like to see another Wolfenstein game in the future.

The statement was made during an interview with GameSpot regarding the future of Bethesda and its many studios. Wolfenstein developer MachineGames was revealed to be working on an Indiana Jones game in January, meaning that a new entry in the series is unlikely to come about for quite some time, with Hines comments reflecting this.

“They’re working on the Indiana Jones game that we just talked about earlier this year and obviously, we literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses at how far along that is,” he said.

“They’re in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game. Where we are for Wolfenstein, or quite honestly any other franchise that we don’t have announced plans on, will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it.”

Hines added that: You can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there.”

The full interview conducted by GameSpot’s Tamoor Hussain can be watched below with the question concerning Wolfeinstein’s future being asked around the 22:30 mark.

MachineGames most recently launched Wolfenstein: Youngblood in July 2019, a spin-off set in the world of Wolfenstein. The game is available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

During the same interview, Hines apologised for the frustration some consumers are feeling about the exclusivity surrounding Starfield on Xbox.

More details regarding the game were revealed by Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard in a recent interview.