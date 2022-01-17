Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ has been in development for at least six years already

Already considered long-awaited, Bethesda’s upcoming space-bound RPG Starfield has apparently been in the works longer than many suspected, with one of the game’s lead creators revealing they have been working on the game since at least 2016.

Starfield was officially announced at E3 2018, with a one-minute cinematic teaser revealing the cosmic setting and the game’s title. Bethesda then largely went silent on the game until E3 2021, when the studio revealed the game would finally see release in November 2022.

However, in a post on their personal website (as spotted by TheGamer), Bethesda artist Lucas Hardi revealed they have been working on Starfield since 2016 and that they “designed the spacesuit, Constellation logo, and worked on our customizable face system” in the 2021 trailer, as seen below.

While it’s no surprise that video games are in development before the public learns of them, Hardi’s timeline highlights just how long Starfield has been in the works. While there’s no exact date on when active development of the game began, the studio has wanted to do a space-themed game for decades, and the name “Starfield” was trademarked back in 2013. In June 2021, Starfield director and Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard told The Washington Post the name “had to be Starfield“.

In November 2021, Howard hosted the first developer diary for the game, which discussed the developer’s history of creating epic RPGs in various genres and the influence that will have on the upcoming game. While little more has been revealed since, Starfield remains one of the most anticipated games of 2022 – and after at least a half-decade in development, hopes are high.

