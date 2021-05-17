Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ will reportedly be exclusive to Xbox and PC

Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi game Starfield will supposedly be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Video game reporter and industry insider Jeff Grubb made the claims on Twitter while responding to a user that was asking for for clarification on the game’s exclusivity. “Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that,” he wrote.

Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that. https://t.co/j78Msk8nyG — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

Advertisement

Grubb later noted that he was initially doubtful of the game’s exclusivity, but alleged that he has “since confirmed this”.

I blame @TimGettys and @GameOverGreggy for infecting me with their doubt on Gamescast. I should have listened to the @vicious696 on my shoulder. But yes, I have since confirmed this. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

Grubb, who also reports for VentureBeat, subsequently reiterated his claim during the May 15 episode of his GamesBeat Decides podcast. He also speculated that the game will be showcased at this year’s E3, but will likely release sometime in 2022.

The game’s alleged exclusivity to Xbox consoles and PC would not come as a surprise, given MIcrosoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda. Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously said that future Bethesda games would be released on rival consoles on a “case by case basis”.

However, he also noted that Microsoft is aiming for “content, in the long run, to be either first or better or best or pick your differentiated experience, on our platforms. We will want Bethesda content to show up the best as – on our platforms”

Advertisement

In other Bethesda news, the studio has announced that The Elder Scrolls Online is set to receive a special next-gen upgrade that will “dramatically improve the game’s visual fidelity and performance” on June 8 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.