Bethesda’s Todd Howard says talking about retirement is “weird”

Bethesda‘s director and executive producer Todd Howard has shared that he has no intention to retire soon, and would like to be a part of the industry for as long as he is able to.

In an interview with GQ, the director of Starfield reflected on the time that he has spent with Bethesda. “It’s weird for me,” he said on the concept of retiring, adding that it’s a “long way off” for him.

Bethesda will launch Starfield in September for PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and then its attention will turn to support for the sci-fi role-playing game as well as progressing The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5.

However, The Elder Scrolls 6 was said to be in pre-production in early 2022, and Howard had guessed that it might be the last game that he ever works on.

“I want to do it forever,” continued Howard. “I think the way I work will probably evolve, but… look at [Shigeru] Miyamoto. He’s still doing it.” Hired in 1977 to then become the mind behind many iconic series like Mario, The Legend Of Zelda and Pikmin, Miyamoto is now one of the representative directors of Nintendo at the age of 70.

“We don’t get many of these in our careers – we don’t get many shots,” explained the director on the privilege of developing Starfield, something totally new at a studio. “How people are going to feel about the game can kinda tie you up.”

“But then you realise how much we love it. We’ve got to find a way to enjoy and embrace it, so that we can look back and think, ‘That was good for us,’” he concluded.

In other gaming news, Starfield fans are watching a sandwich countdown in space to while away the time before the game launches in early access.