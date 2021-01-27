BEUC calls for investigation into Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift issues

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) has called on Nintendo to investigate a Joy-Con drift issue that has been affecting the Nintendo Switch since release.

The pro-consumer group has submitted complaints to the European Commission and various national consumer protection authorities throughout Europe.

Eurogamer detailed the call for action by the BEUC, who said: “In the vast majority of cases – 88 per cent – Nintendo Switch owners reported issues with their Joy-Con controllers within the first two years of use.”

The organisation has received more than 25,000 Switch owners in various countries including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Greece and more.

Due to the drift issues affecting controllers, the BEUC are calling on Nintendo to repair all affected Joy-Con controllers for free, as well as informing all customers that the controllers have a “limited lifespan”.

Monique Goyens, boss of the BEUC, said: “Consumers assume the products they buy to last an appropriate amount of time according to justified expectations.

“Nintendo must now come up with proper solutions for the thousands of consumers affected by this problem.”

Nintendo currently ensures that all Joy-Con controllers are repaired for free, but is still facing two potential class action lawsuits over the issue.

One slawsuit was filed by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith in 2019, whilst Wired reported on a second lawsuit that was filed in California.

Nintendo has apologised in the past for the stick drift issues affecting Joy-Con controllers, with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa saying: “Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers”