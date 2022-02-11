‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ apparently still in pre-production

According to a report, the long in development Beyond Good And Evil 2 is still only in the pre-production stage at Ubisoft.

This comes from a recent Bloomberg report that had spoken to developers on the title. In video games pre-production often refers to the planning phase, where certain concepts and ideas are being fine-tuned and outlined, although no such specifics are given in the Bloomberg article.

Beyond Good And Evil 2 was announced at Ubisoft’s E3 2017 presentation five years ago, and it was said that the game would have multiple planets to explore and use a procedural generation tool in its design.

It was also announced at E3 2018 that HitRecord – founded by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt – would be crowdsourcing fan work to put into the game. Music and visuals were announced to be brought in from eager fans. Gordon-Levitt then responded to community concerns about volunteer work underpinning the game.

“Honestly, this concern was sorta painful to hear. It’s not at all how I think of our community’s creative process,” he wrote. No mention of pay structure was in the post, although some early projects indicate that HitRecord can pay from anywhere in the less than £1 range all the way up to hundreds of pounds.

The studio working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft Montpellier, is currently hiring for an unannounced project according to job listings. The latest official news on the game dates back to 2020, where it was said that the HitRecord partnership was still ongoing, and that production for the game was “well underway”.

