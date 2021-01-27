Open-world RPG ‘Biomutant’ finally dated for release

Biomutant, the long-awaited post-apocalyptic open-world RPG from Experiment 101, finally has a release date.

After months of radio silence, the official Biomutant Twitter account has whirred to life with a simple declaration: the game is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 25, 2021. It will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility.

The game follows an animal-like protagonist that will shift depending on what attributes players assign. There are a variety of bionic prosthetics, optional mutations, and powerful weapons available to use in tandem with a complex “kung fu” combat system.

There are two different collector’s editions available for purchase. The Biomutant Atomic Edition comes with a copy of the game, a SteelBook case, T-shirt, mousepad, a diorama and a soundtrack in a special box for US$399.99. The cheaper Biomutant Collector’s Edition will include a copy of the game, a hero figure, fabric artwork and a soundtrack collected in a premium box for US$119.99.

THQ Nordic first announced Biomutant in 2017. It has been in the works since 2015 under the watchful eye of Swedish studio Experiment 101. The outfit includes several ex-Avalanche Studios alumni, and was founded by Avalanche’s former creative director Stefan Ljungqvist.

Previously, THQ Nordic stated Biomutant would launch in the next fiscal year. At the time, CEO Klemens Kreuzer told GamesIndustry.biz in an interview that the game would actually launch somewhere between April 2020 and April 2021.

There will likely be additional information about the game in the coming weeks.