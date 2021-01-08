‘Biomutant’ will launch in the next fiscal year, says THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has reportedly slated Biomutant to launch in the next fiscal year, despite a report stating it would release beforehand.

In a GamesIndustry.biz interview with CEO Klemens Kreuzer regarding the company’s proposal to double down on licensed titles following the success of Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, it was said that the original IP Biomutant would be releasing in Q1 2021.

Following the article going live, THQ Nordic reportedly reached out to GamesIndustry.biz, stating that the game will in fact release in the next fiscal year, putting it between April 2020 to April 2021.

Advertisement

See the update below.

For the record: This article previously stated Biomutant is due for release in Q1 2021. THQ Nordic has reached out and clarified that the game is actually slated for its next financial year, which starts in April. https://t.co/43ETgXOhgC — GamesIndustry (@GIBiz) January 8, 2021

Despite the company’s increased focus on licensed titles, it is said to still be focusing on creating original IPs such as Biomutant. Kreuzer called the title “a release of great importance” for the company, describing it as a “post-apocalyptic Kung Fu fable”.

Biomutant is said to be one of 61 projects currently in the works at THQ Nordic, 21 of which have previously been announced. The titles will take the company’s release slate up until the Summer of 2024, consisting of new IPs such as Biomutant, to more licensed properties akin to Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

News of Biomutant was fairly scarce in 2020, aside from a development update back in June. An extensive gameplay trailer looked into the various combat options and classes available, as well as looking into the many traversal options the game offers.