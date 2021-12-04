‘BioShock 4’ details have reportedly been revealed

BioShock 4’s setting and time period have supposedly been revealed by a journalist.

As spotted by VGC, according to journalist Colin Moriarty during his Sacred Symbols podcast, the game is set in a fictional Antarctic city. This reportedly matches what it has been told by its own sources about the setting of the upcoming game.

According to Moriarty, the game will be tied to the previous BioShock games narratively, and that the team is targeting a 2022 release date.

Advertisement

“Internally the game is very secret and apparently, totally locked up. Apparently the inclination there is that they understand full well that this game will be compared to what Ken Levine does. And by the way, Take-Two is also publishing Levine’s next game.”

Little is known about the next game in the BioShock series, however, it was reported in April that the game would feature an open-world setting according to a job listing.

American developer Cloud Chamber published a job listing, through which it hoped to find “someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting”.

BioShock 4 has been in development since December 2019, when 2K Games announced the formation of new studio Cloud Chamber to focus on the development of the fourth entry in the beloved franchise.

Jonathan Pelling, a designer on the first BioShock game, as well as on 2013’s BioShock Infinite will serve as design director for the upcoming fourth entry in the series.

Hoagy de la Plante, who also working on the original BioShock is the game’s creative director. It’s also been reported that Scott Sinclair, who served as the art director on both BioShock and BioShock Infinite is also working on the game.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Playground Games has released a community update post detailing the current multiplayer issues in Forza Horizon 5.