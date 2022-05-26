‘BioShock: The Collection’ is the Epic Games Store’s secret free title

2K Games‘ BioShock: The Collection is the free Epic Games Store title that was previously being teased on the website.

For the month of June, the first mystery game of Epic Games‘ free giveaway service has been revealed to be BioShock: The Collection. Players are able to head over to the store right now and download the game for free until June 2 at 4 PM BST / 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

BioShock: The Collection, which first launched in 2016, features the remastered versions of every game in the series, including BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition, which includes all single-player add-on content such as the Burial At Sea downloadable content (DLC).

Once the limited-time period ends on June 2, the price of the collection will go back to £39.99 on the Epic Games Store. Each game is also available individually, with both BioShock Remasted and BioShock 2 Remastered costing £13.99, while BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition sits at £39.97.

The next free mystery game featured on the Epic Games Store has yet to be announced and is set to be revealed on June 2.

Epic Games is currently hosting the annual Epic Mega Sale until June 16, with each of the on-sale games receiving a discount, users can also use a coupon to reduce the price of one game by another 25 per cent.

BioShock: The Collection replaces Gearbox Software‘s looter-shooter Borderlands 3, which was the Epic Games Store free game for the month of May.

Elsewhere, following numerous rumours, 2K officially announced it’s working on the next entry in the BioShock series. In development at Cloud Chamber, a studio comprised of former BioShock developers, the game has yet to receive any development updates.

In other news, World Of Warcraft‘s upcoming patch 9.2.5 will let Horde and Alliance members play together.