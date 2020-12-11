BioWare drops a surprise trailer for a new ‘Mass Effect’ entry

A new Mass Effect title is in the works and BioWare has dropped the first trailer for the game.

The developer released a first glimpse at the next chapter in the Mass Effect series as the closing announcement for The Game Awards. Details are scarce at present as the title is still in early development, however, the trailer reveals the events of the game are set after the original trilogy.

After Mass Effect 3’s ending, the Mass Effect relays were destroyed and the trailer shows the remains of the technology drifting in space, before shifting focus to a snowy planet. Viewers are then shown a glimpse of the iconic N7 logo as a piece of debris is removed from the snow by someone that bears a striking resemblance to Liara T’Soni, a character from the original trilogy.

Check out the full trailer below:

The developer dropped the first tease of a new Mass Effect entry last month (November), at the same time it announced a remastered version of the original trilogy would be arriving next year.

Concept art from a book called BioWare: Stories And Secrets From 25 Years Of Game Development has also been released, which seemingly shows off new ships and locales potentially arriving in the next entry.

Outside of the work on Mass Effect, BioWare is also working on a new Dragon Age entry, which was also teased at The Game Awards. It was initially revealed at the awards ceremony last year and received its first development update back in August, when a new behind-the-scenes look dropped the first story details.