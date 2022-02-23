‘Black Desert Online’ shares first look at ‘Mountain of Eternal Winter’ expansion

Pearl Abyss has given us a first look at the upcoming Black Desert Online expansion Mountain of Eternal Winter – check it out below.

A short teaser trailer has dropped for the upcoming Black Desert Online expansion Mountain of Eternal Winter, which shows off a wintery landscape and crystal-filled cave. According to the trailer, it will offer “a whole new Black Desert experience rich with lore.”

The end of the trailer also notes that new players won’t have to wait to try out the expansion, as they can play it from level one.

Advertisement

“The new region will be available to both new and existing Black Desert Online players, and the game aims to bring more excitement to players through this new content update,” reads a press release on the expansion. Pearl Abyss has also said that more information related to the expansion will be arriving on March 10.

In the meantime, from February 24 players will receive special log-in rewards in Black Desert Online, which includes the opportunity to earn a variety of buffs that will be active for 20 days. This also includes that Value Pack buff that players can acquire on day one, as well as outfit boxes like the Treasurable Memories Classic Box, unlockable on day 14. This is to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the game, and will run until April 6, meaning players can receive a total of 21 log-in rewards, presuming they do play every day.

In other news, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive might be working on a spin-off dating simulator.

The developer has filed a trademark for Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim, which is unlikely to be anything other than a dating sim. The trademark was found February 16, and is considered “live” as of writing.