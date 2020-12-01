‘Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’ patch tweaks Weapon XP earning rates

Treyarch have shared the latest patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which feature updated Weapon XP earning rates.

The patch notes focus on progression in both Multiplayer and Zombies, with the developers addressing an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding weapon XP.

An issue with XP gains not matching the intended levels in Zombies was also identified and fixed.

Popular multiplayer map Nuketown ‘84 was also updated, removing an out-of-bounds exploit that allowed players to stay alive outside the map.

These XP changes come straight after a Double XP Weekend, alleviating concerns players have had over the amount of time it takes to unlock weapon mods.

Despite these changes, players on Reddit and Twitter are still raising concerns about console crashes on Xbox Series S|X and PS5.

What about game freezing and shutting down of consoles. Makes me laugh is there any point these companies having Twitter of they don't respond to fans on Their social media pages. We invested our money fix the game — Cully125 (@Cully125) November 30, 2020

Season One of the game is set to launch on December 10 but no official roadmap has been revealed at this point.

A preview on Twitter teases the return of 2v2 gun fights, more Zombies modes, and a “Classified Warzone experience” amongst other changes.

In the NME review for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, concerns were raised about the series’ continued tone deaf military fetishism, saying that “The game, in 2020, fails to read the room.”

The review added that Multiplayer had a great sense of focus, saying: “The reality is this limited number of arms, maps and modes actually makes for a more focused and centralised experience”

Black Ops is currently available on PC and all current- and next-gen consoles, with an exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode being made available for PS4 and PS5 players until November 2021.