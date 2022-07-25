‘Black Panther’ open-world game reportedly in development at EA

A brand new Black Panther game is reportedly in development and being published by EA.

That’s according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who detailed the upcoming game on a Twitch stream today (July 25). Grubb teased the details yesterday when the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer dropped during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The Black Panther video game is early in development from a new and unnamed studio headed by former Monolith Productions VP Kevin Stephens, with their EA studio confirmed to be real last year (via, GamesIndustry.biz).

The title will be an open-world single-player game where the player becomes the new Black Panther after the death of the previous one. Stephens already knows the genre well, being the head of Monolith during the development of Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor and Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War.

This new Black Panther game appears to be part of an entirely original universe, so not connected to the MCU or Marvel’s Avengers, which has already had some Black Panther-related content. As the game is early in development, it’s unlikely that we will hear much of anything about it or see in-game footage for a while yet.

Back when this new studio under Stephens was announced in 2021, EA chief studios officer Laura Miele said: “Kevin is an exceptionally talented game developer leader and we look forward to supporting him while he builds his team. As someone known for his open-world action-adventure games, we know players will be eagerly awaiting more details on this new studio and its projects.”

