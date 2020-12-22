Black Panther, Captain Marvel skins are now available in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has officially released the Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins for its popular battle royale game, Fortnite.

The Marvel characters’ arrival was revealed through a new trailer on Tuesday, December 22. The CGI clip features fellow Marvel superheroes like Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow greeting Black Panther with the Wakandan salute, although no in-game footage of the skin was showcased.

The Black Panther skin will be available in the Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack, which also includes skins based on Captain Marvel and Taskmaster. Aside from the skins, the Marvel Royalty & Warriors pack also includes pickaxes, gilders and back blings inspired by the three characters. The cosmetic bundle retails for US$24.99.

Watch the trailer below.

All three skins were leaked late last week by Fortnite dataminers ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG, who also revealed that a skin based on DC’s Green Arrow will be added to the game through the January Fortnite Crew pack. The Fortnite Crew pack is a monthly subscription that gives players access to 1000 V-Bucks a month, as well as exclusive skins and items.

Epic Games paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman – who portrayed the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – in September with the unveiling of a Black Panther monument in September following the actor’s passing.

Insomniac Games also paid tribute to the late actor in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game includes a special message in Boseman’s honour during the post-game credits, as well as the renaming of 42nd Street to Boseman Way.