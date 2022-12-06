BLACKPINK are coming to ‘MapleStory’ with new cosmetics

A collaboration between multiplayer game MapleStory and BLACKPINK is on the way, which will include new in-game cosmetics and a video series following the group as they propose new outfits for the game.

The collaboration will launch on Thursday (December 8), and will feature two videos with members of BLACKPINK discussing the game. The first episode will show the group reacting to the 2022 MapleStory Outfit Tournament, which took place in November, while the second will feature members designing new items for the MapleStory collaboration.

A teaser video for the first episode has been released, and shows BLACKPINK discussing the in-game items they already own and MapleStory‘s fashion, along with pitching items to be added for their collaboration.

You can watch the teaser below:

Last week (December 2), BLACKPINK announced B.P.M. – a reality show that will chronicle the girl group’s run-up to releasing their latest album, ‘Born Pink’.

The show’s name is an acronym for ‘Born Pink Memories’ and will “show off a natural, entirely different side” of the performers, according to YG Entertainment.

In November, NME spoke to creative director Amy Bowerman about BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour. Discussing inspirations for the tour, Bowerman shared that fashion was a “huge one” for BLACKPINK.

“They’re so prevalent in fashion that you can’t get away from it,” shared Bowerman. “I can’t really pinpoint specific things. I think their own message and their personalities is what we took a lot of inspiration from. Who BLACKPINK are, as we have experienced them, was one of the biggest things that we wanted to pull from within the show.”

Following the girl group’s London gig, Spotify has revealed that BLACKPINK was the second most-streamed K-pop act in the world in 2022, with only BTS ranking ahead of them. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s tracks ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Money’ were the third and fourth most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify this year.