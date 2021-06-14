‘Blankos Block Party’ is bringing more NFTs to gaming

Blankos Block Party will feature celebrity partnerships and include “playable NFTs” for players to buy, sell and collect.

Blankos Block Party will feature a variety of big-name collaborations to help create its in-game NFTs, including clothing brand Burberry and DJ deadmau5. Players will be able to buy and sell each in-game NFT through a marketplace feature that will be announced at some point during the beta.

The game itself is “a vibrant open-world multiplayer game styled like a giant block party, with a focus on custom art and design, building and exploration and curating your collection of unique and rare Blankos“.

Regarding the recently announced NFTs, the Blankos website states:

“The things you earn and buy in Blankos are yours to own. That’s right – each Blanko is an NFT which means that they hold value and can be sold and bought on our marketplace. Stay tuned for news about the release of our marketplace during the Beta!”

The game will allow players to control “fun and mischievous digital vinyl toys” called Blankos, which are also digital assets called NFTs.

USA Today reports that these Blankos typically sell for around $10 to $20 dollars each, however, some have been sold for prices as high as $150.

Blankos Block Party is not the first game to introduce NFT features to gamers, however, it is the first one to utilize a gaming platform as big as E3 and land big-name partnerships to create video game NFTs with.

NFT content could also be coming to a variety of other games. As reported by VentureBeat, creators at Mythic Games recently secured $75million in funding to “pursue the larger opportunity to licence its NFT technology to other game companies”.

Blankos Block Party is free-to-play and currently in early access for PC only.

