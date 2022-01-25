Blizzard announce new “survival game” coming to console

Blizzard has announced that it’s working on a brand-new survival game for PC and console.

“Blizzard is embarking on our next quest.” begins the statement on its website titled “Create a new universe with us”.

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe. Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

Advertisement

“A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.”

The team is currently hiring for several positions as development on the game gets underway.

“Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story?”

The publisher is recruiting for the following positions:

Art

Environment Artist (Associate to Senior)

Senior Character Artist

Technical Artist (FX Pipeline)

VFX Artist (Associate to Senior)

Senior Concept Artist

Design

Associate Level Designer

Level Designer

Advertisement

Engineering

Lead Software Engineer, Engine

Senior Software Engineer, Audio

Senior Software Engineer, Server

Senior Software Engineer, Tools.

Microsoft recently acquired Activision Blizzard, in a deal that is estimated to cost around £50billion ($68billion USD).

This has led to speculation that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will be out of his position and possibly the company as well, following claims that he knew and chose to hide the ongoing misconduct and harassment taking place at the company.

Activision Blizzard has now also begun removing employees accused of misconduct, and Kotick allegedly told people he waited until the new year for fears that the company’s problems would “seem bigger” than is known.

Elsewhere, EA has confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is working on a series of titles in the Star Wars franchise, including “the next game in the Star Wars Jedi” series.