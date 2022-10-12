Blizzard apologises for unstable ‘Overwatch 2’ launch with freebies

The launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t been an easy one for Blizzard, nor has it gone exactly to plan. With multiple DDoS attacks preventing many players from logging into the game on launch day (October 4) and beyond as well as heroes being temporarily disabled without any notice in order for bugs to be worked on, the game has seen more than its fair share of hiccups.

Blizzard is now offering players double XP, a weapon charm and a free legendary skin in order to apologise for Overwatch 2’s unstable launch period. In a new post to the game’s website, Blizzard acknowledged that it had “run into some issues” and apologised for the mishaps, as well as promises to “consistently” investigate issues “as they arise” whilst working quickly on fixes and “being transparent” with the community on the game’s status.

In order to make up for lost time in the game, Blizzard is offering several double XP weekends with the dates to be confirmed soon. Anyone who logs into the game between October 25 and the end of season one will receive a brand new Cursed Captain Reaper legendary skin as well as a health pack weapon charm.

To conclude the blog post, Blizzard offers some guides on the game including how to merge accounts, an introduction to the three new heroes, Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko, and a full explanation of the ins and outs of Overwatch 2 in separate posts.

There have been mixed opinions on Overwatch 2 across the internet since the game’s launch last week, but it remains to be seen whether this free bundle offering from Blizzard is enough to please some upset fans.

