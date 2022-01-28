Blizzard boss says ‘Warcraft’, ‘Overwatch’, and ‘Diablo’ news is coming soon
There’s a lot going on in the world of Blizzard right now. Along with the announced acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for £50billion, Blizzard itself just announced a brand new survival game that takes place in a new universe is coming to PC and console. However, when fans took to Twitter to show concern over existing products being ignored over this new announcement, studio head Mike Ybarra said more information is coming soon.