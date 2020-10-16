Blizzard Entertainment ends content development for ‘StarCraft II’

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will no longer be producing new content for StarCraft II.

The news was revealed by Rob Bridenbecker, the executive producer and vice president of Classic Games at the company, in a new post on the Blizzard website. He said that the company will no longer be producing new content for the game, but will still support the title through balance fixes and season updates.

“We’re going to continue supporting StarCraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most,” he said. “What this means is that we’re not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls and necessary balance fixes moving forward.”

Bridenbecker acknowledged that some players would be disappointed by Blizzard Entertainment’s decision to step away from StarCraft II, but highlighted that the move will allow the company to focus on the franchise’s future. “The good news is this change will free us up to think about what’s next, not just with regard to StarCraft II, but for the StarCraft universe as a whole,” he noted.

StarCraft II was originally released in 2010 for PC and Mac. Over the years, Blizzard has released several expansions for the game – Heart Of The Swarm and Legacy Of The Void in 2013 and 2015, respectively – plus three Nova Covert Ops DLC packs in 2016.

In other Blizzard Entertainment news, the company recently released a pre-expansion patch for World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands. It features a number of major changes, including a new level cap, expanded character customisation options, UI tweaks, a limited-time event and more.