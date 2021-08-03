Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is stepping down from his role, following a lawsuit served to the company alleging widespread sexual harassment.

The announcement comes from Blizzard itself, saying in a statement that Brack will be “stepping down” to be replaced by a leadership team of Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra.

“To all members of the Blizzard Community,” the statement read. “We want to let you know about an important leadership change at Blizzard Entertainment. Starting today, J. Allen Brack will be stepping down as the leader of the studio, and Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will co-lead Blizzard moving forward.”

As the statement read, Jen Oneal joined the company in January as executive vice president of development, where she’s been providing senior development leadership and support to the Diablo and Overwatch franchises.

Ybarra joined Blizzard in 2019 as the executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology.

“Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust.

“With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion, and a dedication to excellence. You’ll hear more from Jen and Mike soon.”

J. Allen Brack, who has been with the company since 2006, also made a statement, saying: “I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change.

“I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”

On July 22, Activision Blizzard was served a lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after accusations from employees who say that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace.

Since then more details have come to light, including confirmation from the company that former World Of Warcraft creative director Alex Afrasiabi was fired for misconduct in 2020.

After the suit was issued, Activision Blizzard has hired a legal firm known for union-busting to investigate sexual harassment claims.

Meanwhile, the state of California also has an ongoing lawsuit with Riot Games.