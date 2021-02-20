Blizzard release an Arcade Collection featuring ‘The Lost Vikings’

Blizzard Entertainment announced an Arcade Collection to commemorate their 30th anniversary during BlizzCon 2021.

The Arcade Collection brings together three of their classic games, which will be available in both their original versions, as well as new definitive editions with extra features.

First up is 1992’s puzzle-platformer The Lost Vikings. The definitive edition will be a blend of the different console versions, featuring updated music and graphics, Multilanguage support, extra stages, and support for up to three players in local co-op.

Next is Rock N’ Roll Racing, a top-down racing and vehicular combat game. The definitive edition of this game increases the split scream multiplayer to four players from two, supports 16:9, adds weather such as snow and rain, and replaces the music with up to date recordings of them.

Finally Blackthorne is a Flashback style platforming game that will get a new area in the definitive edition which will add a new area previously only seen in the 32-bit version, as well as a Metroid style map that will expand as you explore the game.

Currently the Arcade Collection is only available as part of the the Blizzard Celebration collection, which is available to purchase from £16.79 on PC, but is available separately on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

In other news from BlizzCon 2021, Blizzard have confirmed that a remake of Diablo II named Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PC and Consoles in the future. There was also more news from Diablo IV, as Blizzard unveiled the fourth class for the game, the Rogue.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is also getting a new update in the form of ‘Chains of Domination’ which will see a range of new content added to the MMO.

Overwatch 2 has also had received an extensive behind the scenes video which shows off a new Hero Mission co-op mode, new maps, and character redesigns.