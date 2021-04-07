Blizzard’s ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ technical alpha starts this week

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that the technical alpha test for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this Friday, April 9.

Per a press release, Blizzard has confirmed that players who have opted in for the alpha test will get to experience the game from 3pm BST on April 9 until 6pm BST on April 12.

The alpha test will focus on single-player mechanics, with three character classes being made available – Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress. The press release also notes that there will not be a level cap for the alpha test, and players will get to “upgrade your characters as much as you want until the end of the Technical Alpha”.

However, players should note that any progress made will not carry over into future alpha and beta tests, nor will progression carry forward into the final version of the game.

For the alpha test, players will be able to play using both mouse and controllers, as Blizzard has confirmed that the game “will allow you to control the game the way you want it”.

While the alpha test will be available in most regions of the world, it will only be available in the English language for the time being. However, the final version of the game will be localised “in more than a dozen languages”.

Players with access to the alpha test are also encouraged to “livestream, capture, and publish gameplay footage, or take and publish as many screenshots as you like from anywhere in the game”.

The alpha test will also include all of the game’s planned features, including 4K resolution, Dolby Surround 7.1 sound support, 27 minutes of remade cinematics, remade graphics and more.

Players who have pre-ordered the complete version of the game – which is expected to release sometime this year – will also be granted early access to the alpha test, starting from 6pm BST on April 8.

While the full game will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch later this year, the alpha test will only be available on PC.