Bloober Team and Private Division are teaming up for a new survival horror

The Medium developer Bloober Team has signed a publishing agreement with Private Division to develop a new survival horror title.

Take-Two publishing label Private Division made the announcement during their fifth anniversary celebrations, where they revealed that the game is in “early development” for yet-unspecified platforms.

Details are somewhat scant at the moment, but the game is not expected to be released any time before 2025. What little we do know comes from Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno, who revealed that the game is “an exciting new survival-horror game,” and one that he believes will help Bloober “become a leader in the horror industry at large.”

“I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division,” Babieno continued. “Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don’t perceive them in a typical ‘publisher-developer’ relationship; they’re more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most.”

Bloober has extensive experience in the horror genre already – having been responsible for not only The Medium, but also the likes of Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and Observer.

Additionally, the studio is currently at work developing the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, in collaboration with Konami. That’s not the only project the Polish studio has in the works either. They’re also currently working on Layers of Fears, a current-gen remake of both Layers of Fear games. The bundle is expected to release for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S early next year.

The studio’s games have received a positive, if occasionally mixed reception critically. As evidenced by NME’s review of The Medium, which we described as “everything you’d expect from Bloober Team, for better and for worse” – heaping praise on its visuals (its lighting effects in particular), however ultimately criticised it for failing to deliver on “any of its spooky potential.”

