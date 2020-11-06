Bloober Team has delayed ‘The Medium’ until next year

Bloober Team has made the “difficult decision” to delay its upcoming horror game The Medium until next year.

The game’s original release was intended to be December 10 and would have marked the first console exclusive for both Xbox Series consoles. It will now release on January 28, 2021, for all platforms, as confirmed in a statement from the developer on Twitter.

It stated that the reasons for the delay were due to “the Covid-19 situation in Poland” where the team resides, and “the current schedule of other games on the market”. The latter statement most likely referencing the recently delayed Cyberpunk 2077, which was moved to the same date as The Medium, despite already going gold.

According to the developer, the longer development time will allow for “further polish” and to ensure it delivers the “genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror”. The statement finished by iterating that more news about The Medium will be arriving soon.

Read the full statement below:

The Medium’s departure from December created more room for Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition.

Path Of Exile’s latest expansion was intended to release during December, but was also delayed till 2021 due Cyberpunk 2077 being moved. At the time of the delay, Grinding Gear Games stated: “We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release”.

Bloober Team dropped some new footage of The Medium earlier this year, which focused on the game’s unique dual-reality gameplay mechanic.