‘Blood Bowl 3’ devs address “issues” with game, apologise for messy launch

Cyanide Studio has released a statement addressing various issues players have had with the recently released Blood Bowl 3.

Blood Bowl 3 was released last week and quickly racked up a “ mostly negative” review rating on Steam. As it stands, just 28 per cent of the 1000 reviews are positive with players complaining about the lack of features, “scummy” microtransactions and constant issues with the servers.

“Blood Bowl 3 is a slap in the face of fans and newcomers alike,” wrote one fan while a one-star NME review said: “Cyanide Studio’s latest fantasy sports game should never have launched in this state.”

However, a new community update from the Blood Bowl team promised to “address the main topics of discussion without avoiding anything.”

“Let me start by thanking you for your support and for playing our game. We have had an overwhelming amount of players since the Early Unlock and despite the issues, that is something we are very grateful for,” said Cyanide Studio.

“We know there are some features missing that players expect, being able to reconnect in a game for example, and we are working hard to get those features added.The functionality of the game is our main priority and rest assured we will do our best to address any bugs or broken elements as soon as we can,” the statement continued.

The dev team added: “We hope that Blood Bowl 3 will be a game that is ever-evolving. Even the end of the roadmap is not the end of the road. We will continuously add content and events. We have big plans and ambitions for Blood Bowl 3 and these initial stumbling blocks don’t change that.”

The statement then spoke about monetization. “We know that we will probably not be able to convince all of you but we truly believe that our system is fair, rewarding and optional and that’s understandable,” said the statement before confirming that players could earn 1,000 Warpstone, 8 Common items, 24 Uncommon items and 8 Epic items for free, while reaching the maximum level in the game. Season 1’s, The Blood Pass will also “bring its fair share of free rewards.”

“We can’t stress this enough; we want players to be able to unlock a lot of content for free,” said Cyanide before confirming that the paid-for content is all “cosmetic only”.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to apologise for the server issues leading up to and during launch. This has been our main concern since the start of the Early Unlock. Since yesterday’s patch our servers are more stable,” the statement concluded.

