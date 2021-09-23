‘Blood Bowl 3’ early access launch has been delayed

Cyanide Studio has delayed the early access launch for Blood Bowl 3, according to an official statement last night (September 22nd).

Via a statement on Twitter, Cyanide Studio explained that after the closed beta in June, it gathered extensive feedback that was “incredibly helpful for identifying and focusing on key improvements” but that since then, the company has admitted it was “a bit too optimistic” in its plans to go into early access on PC in September 2021.

Hi everyone, We've been quiet for a while, but not inactive. It's been long overdue. It's time to give you an update on Blood Bowl 3. pic.twitter.com/fs0MWzi96a — Blood Bowl The Video Game (@BloodBowl_Game) September 22, 2021

Instead of launching in early access this month, Blood Bowl 3 will be delayed while Cyanide Studio focuses on the “quality of the game experience” with the developer citing the need “to take enough time to achieve these quality goals”.

A new release date for early access has not been announced yet, with the statement explaining that Cyanide Studio “will get back…in the coming weeks with a new release window”.

Originally, Blood Bowl 3 was meant to be released in 2020 before a delay into 2021, which then turned into a delay until February 2022.

According to the game’s Steam page, “the iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content.”

Back in July, a trailer for Blood Bowl 3 was premiered as part of Nacon’s Nacon Connect digital event that showcased what the publisher has in the works including Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and Ad Infinitum.

