‘Blood Bowl 3’ has been delayed until 2023

Nacon has confirmed that the release date for Blood Bowl 3 has been pushed back to 2023.

A turn-based combat game inspired by the board game of the same name, Blood Bowl 3 is a blend of American football and Warhammer-influenced fantasy from Cyanide Studio.

“Brutal, crazy, tactical… this is Blood Bowl,” reads the Steam description. “The iconic death sport returns with the new video game of fantasy football faithfully using the latest board game rules and new content. Create your team, then crush, mulch and cheat your way to the top… leaving your opponents in the graveyard.”

Advertisement

The game was originally due to launch in 2020 until it was delayed. Plans for an early access launch in September 2021 were then also delayed until February 2022, with Cyanide Studio saying it needed to focus on the “quality of the game experience” and that its initial launch plans were “a bit too optimistic.”

Blood Bowl 3’s February 2022 release date was then pushed back “to later in 2022” with the studio citing a desire to “ensure a high-quality adaptation of the renowned board game.”

“The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets,” said Nacon’s head of publishing Benoît Clerc.

It’s now been confirmed that Blood Bowl 3 won’t be releasing this year after all, with a new trailer confirming a launch date of February 23, 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The Nintendo Switch version’s release date is still TBC.

-We got a date Jim.

– We've been there before Bob.

– Yes, but it's THE date this time.

– Are you sure? You know how cold I can get when I'm disapointed.

– You are always cold Jim. You're dead.

– Fair point. Let's hear THE date then! pic.twitter.com/dlhkTlIyna — Blood Bowl The Video Game (@BloodBowl_Game) November 3, 2022

According to Blood Bowl’s Twitter account, this is “THE” release date.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long road. The game has been postponed, we had several betas to get your feedback, postponed the game again to take these feedback into account, made some improvements that we hope you will appreciate, and here we are,” said a statement from developers.

“There are still so many things we didn’t reveal that we are very excited to tell you. It’s a good thing we still have three months to blow your mind with some exciting news about Blood Bowl 3 before it finally get in your hands,” they continued.

In other news, the first gameplay trailer for Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been shared – check it out here.