‘Bloodborne Kart’ announced by PS1 demake developer

The developer of the Bloodborne PSX demake has announced Bloodborne Kart, and it’s not a joke.

Lilith Walther, developer of the original PlayStation-style demake of Bloodborne, made the announcement of a kart racer earlier today (March 25). A short video announcement teases that the game will be coming “when it’s ready”.

Bloodborne Kart was previously teased by Walther as part of an April Fool’s joke last year, when she said that the at-the-time unreleased Bloodborne PSX was cancelled.

If anyone wants to know what the Cleric Beast looks like driving a little car, look no further than the thread below. There’s currently no indication that Bloodborne Kart will look exactly like this though.

Todays #BloodbornePSX is an announcement that the project is CANCELED and we're making #BloodborneKART instead, check it out! pic.twitter.com/qzq6QCqC5h — 🪄💫 Lilith.zip📁🏳️‍⚧️ (ps1 goth girl) BLM ACAB (@b0tster) April 1, 2021

When replying to users on Twitter, Lilith said: “I had no choice. You must understand that I have to do it for the memes,” and that she will “try my hardest” to get multiplayer into the game.

Bloodborne also recently reached its seventh anniversary, after the game was released between March 24 and 27 across the world in 2015. As part of the celebrations, the official Bloodborne Kart title screen music was released, as composed by Evelyn Lark, Ryan Amon and Tsukasa Saito. The title screen track itself can be found here.

The original game’s anniversary also led to an influx of players asking for a 60 FPS port of Bloodborne for the PS5, as the game has received no sort of upgrade, unlike FromSoftware’s Dark Souls.

The original demake is also available now, and can be found on itch.io.

