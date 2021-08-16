‘BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites’ is coming next month

It’s been announced that BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be released September 9.

A reworked version of the classic hack and slash game, BloodRayne Betrayal was originally released in 2011 as a 2-D side-scrolling spin-off to FPS games BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2.

There was even a trilogy of live action BloodRayne movies directed by Uwe Boll (who also did the film versions of Far Cry, Alone In The Dark and House of The Dead).

The series has laid dormant ever since BloodRayne Betrayal was released but retro video game publisher Ziggurat Interactive bought the rights to the games and working with original developers WayForward, their reworked, updated version of Betrayal is out next month. Watch the trailer below.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will feature all new voice acting, something the original game was completely lacking. The remake will see “Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life.”

The game will also offer higher resolution character sprites, support for HD displays and advanced controller support. There’s also a physical release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch through Limited Run Games.

As for the game itself, “the Brimstone Society has summoned Rayne for one last mission to lead a group of soldiers into a giant underground castle to do battle against none other than her own father, Kagan,” explains the Steam page.

“When the soldiers prove ineffective against Kagan’s supernatural menaces, it’s up to Rayne to run, jump, cut, and feed her way through gruesome foes, deadly traps, tricky platforming sections, and horrifying bosses. It’s Rayne’s last job — will she “clean house” or find herself six feet under?”

