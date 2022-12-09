‘Blue Protocol’ is an “anime come to life” RPG that launches in 2023

Amazon Games has announced launch details for Blue Protocol, an upcoming free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) developed by Bandai Namco Online.

A multiplayer action-roleplaying game (ARPG), Blue Protocol is set to launch in the second half of 2023, with a closed beta due to begin in the first half of the year. Published by Amazon Games, it will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

The game is set in a world that is “teetering on the brink of extinction” due to millennia of war. The player will control a character who has awoken without any knowledge of who or where they are, and will be tasked with finding a way to “restore balance to the world.”

Aside from completing the main quest, there will be a range of side quests and minigames to discover. There will be five classes – the Blade Warden, Twin Striker, Keen Strider, Spell Weaver and Foe Breaker – to play from launch, and Amazon Games says “rich” character customisation will let players “become the hero of their own anime adventure.”

Blue Protocol will be an online title, meaning quests can be completed either with friends or nearby players – though Bandai Namco has shared that the game can still be played solo. Additionally, the game will have microtransactions in the form of optional cosmetics – though Bandai Namco claims that paying real money won’t be necessary for completing the game.

“Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure.”

