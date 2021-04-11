Bluetooth audio support hinted for Nintendo Switch

According to information obtained by dataminers, the latest Nintendo Switch update contains code that hints at native bluetooth audio support.

Released March 2017, the Nintendo Switch launched without native support for bluetooth headsets. Twitter user @OatmealDome posted the data leak on Twitter this week (April 8), following the 12.0.0 system software update.

[Nintendo Switch System Update] 12.0.0 has added audio support to the Bluetooth driver. *However*, I’m not sure if anything is actually using this new support so far. No guarantees it will ever be used, either. (SOURCE: yellows8 via SwitchBrew)https://t.co/Zyn35f3dZd pic.twitter.com/Ag5I0h8nic — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021

OatmealDome responded to the initial tweet: “I personally don’t think Nintendo would add this for “no reason”, so hopefully this will be used somewhere. (Especially since Bluetooth Audio is a highly requested feature on the Switch.)”

It is possible to use a bluetooth headset with the Switch, but it requires a USB-C adapter or an auxiliary port to bluetooth adapter. Using the USB-C port with a bluetooth headset limits users as it is the primary charging port of the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is the only current-generation console which does not have bluetooth audio connectivity.

The update also includes lines of code which hint at the existence of the rumoured Switch Pro.

Hidden away in the update is this line of code: “4kdp_preferred_over_usb30”. The code tells the Nintendo Switch to prioritise a 4K display port over the USB 3.0 port.

Current Switch models can not output a 4K image. This line of code could well be the first proof that Nintendo is working on a 4K-enabled Switch

Native bluetooth headset support could also lead to official party chat support for the handheld console. Players who wish to chat with friends on the Nintendo Switch currently have to download a mobile app.

