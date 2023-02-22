Blumhouse, producers of ‘M3GAN’ and ‘The Purge’, moves into gaming industry

Blumhouse, the production company behind horrors such M3GAN, Get Out, The Purge and Insidious, is moving into the gaming business.

Led by producer Jason Blum, the company is planning to develop immersive horror games that will be playable on PC, consoles and mobile.

“We’re in the scary story business. We do films, we do TV and there is this massive, growing segment in media and entertainment called gaming,” Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash told Bloomberg. “The space is hundreds of billions of dollars; we’re in a great position to try and access it.”

As with the film side of the production company, Blumhouse Games will develop its titles with a modest budget, spending no more $10million (£8.6million) on each project.

Instead of adapting their own movies into games, the company will be looking for projects that are currently in development, offering financial support and creative insight, as well as attaching the Blumhouse name to those titles.

Game producer Zach Wood, who recently worked on Prey: Mooncrash and Redfall, will run the creative side of Blumhouse Games. The operational and financial aspects of the company will be overseen by Don Sechler, a former PlayStation executive who worked closely with indie studios.

