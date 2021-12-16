Bohemia Interactive reveals the engine behind ‘Arma 4’

The developers behind DayZ and the Arma series has revealed its new engine. The engine will power “any potential new Arma game”.

The new engine, named “Enfusion” has been revealed thanks to a new website that promotes the power of the engine to potential developers.

“Enfusion represents 20 years of experience in game engine development packaged into a powerful toolset.” reads a statement on the site.

The website claims that the engine will excel in creating “Believable worlds”:

“A world powered by Enfusion should immerse you completely. Instead of flexing with cutting-edge graphics technology, our focus is on making environments more believable. That includes everything from proper lighting across day / night cycles to grass and trees moving in the wind or the simulation of stars illuminating a dark sky.”

The engine will also support “extensive moldability” according to the developers.

“Like to customize your gameplay with mods? Enfusion games enable you to manage and discover mods directly in-game and enjoy thousands of hours of fun exactly the way you want across all major platforms.”

A Q&A on the website reveals that the engine is also fully functional on PlayStation and Xbox, suggesting that future Bohemia games may make their way to consoles.

When asked about Arma 4, the Q&A concludes with:

“We don’t have anything new to share regarding the future of the Arma series, aside from the fact that we will use Enfusion for any potential new Arma game. Follow our social media channels or subscribe to the Bohemia Newsletter to make sure you always get the latest news!”

