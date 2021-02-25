Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a spiritual successor to Sega’s Jet Set Radio, has released a new trailer.

The action-graffiti game first caught the internet’s attention last year with a 14-second teaser, which resembled the Dreamcast cult classic with its cel-shaded art style and graffiti-tagging gameplay.

The official trailer shows off more of the visuals and gameplay. Characters are seen grinding on rails, running along billboards, performing somersaults, and tagging graffiti.

While the game is being developed by Team Reptile with no involvement from Sega, Hideki Naganuma, composer of the original Jet Set Radio games is on board to produce the music for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. His track, ‘Get Enuf’ soundtracks this new trailer, which very much encapsulates the ‘Cyberfunk’ of the title.

Check out the clip below.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk‘s Steam page further describes the game as “1 second per second of highly advanced funkstyle”, where players can set up their own “self-styled crews” can “dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops” in a sprawling metropolis set in an alternate future.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set to release in 2022 on “all relevant platforms”. This would coincide with the 20th anniversary of Jet Set Radio Future‘s release on the original Xbox, which is unavailable on Xbox’s backwards compatible program.

