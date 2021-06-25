‘Borderlands 3’ crossplay is here (but not on PlayStation consoles)

The latest patch for Borderlands 3 introduces crossplay to the game on all formats but PlayStation, alongside some major game improvements.

Earlier in the year, Randy Pitchford, Gearbox’s boss, posted a tweet that revealed the information. It also confirmed that PlayStation consoles would not be involved in the rollout of crossplay for Borderlands 3, for “certification” reasons.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

Advertisement

The new crossplay feature will be handled through SHiFT Matchmaking, which requires a specific opt-in and username. From there it’s all plain sailing, and the patch should enable crossplay from June 24.

Seasonal events have also permanently been implemented, so players can visit them at any time. The current Borderlands 3 event, The Revengeance Of Revenge Of The Cartels, is now live with a host of new weapon skins and loot as rewards for picking off the Cartel Operatives.

According to the official Borderlands 3 blog post: “Slaying an Operative activates a dead-man’s switch that’ll warp in some Cartel Thugs looking to avenge their blasted buddy.”

“Once you’ve dispatched enough Cartel Thugs and collected Hideout Coordinates from their corpses, Maurice can open up a portal to the main event: a raucous showdown at Villa Ultraviolet against the Eridium Cartel kingpin himself, Joey Ultraviolet.”

Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge Of The Cartels will also be available now at any time, with unique rewards up for grabs at the players’ own pace.

Level caps are also being increased by seven levels to a maximum of 72, and the True Trials Finale event will be live until July 1, with bosses dropping Legendary items.

Advertisement

Despite the omission from PlayStation consoles, Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan has said he wants more crossplay in their games.

He made a statement that “we [Sony] support and encourage cross-play,” and when talking about the current library of cross-play enabled games, he said that the “number will continue to grow”.

Ryan refused to comment directly on the Borderlands 3 issue, saying that he did not want to comment on a “live business issue with a long-standing partner,” before noting “our policies are consistent across all of the publishers.”