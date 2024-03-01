‘Borderlands’ developer Gearbox may be up for sale soon

A new report has alleged that Embracer Group is in the process of selling Borderlands developer Gearbox to a third party.

According to a Kotaku report, Gearbox CEO and co-founder Randy Pitchford told staff earlier this week that a decision had been made about the future of the developer, though more information won’t be shared until next month.

Sources close to Gearbox told Kotaku that Pitchford has been telling developers that three scenarios were possible. These scenarios were either staying with Embracer Group, selling to another company or buying out their contract and becoming intendent.

Advertisement

In a statement to Kotaku, Pitchford had the following to say:

“I’m delighted that what we might be up to is interesting enough to people that you want t make a story about us for your readers. I’m honored and humbled that our company is a topic of rumor, speculation, and discussion. As always, we will be thrilled to share whenever we have projects to announce or news to share as we work hard towards our mission to entertain the world.”

Earlier this week, Knights Of The Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive was reported by Bloomberg as being in the process of a sale to a group of private investors in a deal worth up to $500million.

The news of both a potential Gearbox sale and a Saber Interactive sale comes after several layoffs from Embracer Group themselves. A restructuring programme began in the company last June, and since then over 1,400 people have been laid off by the video game holding group.

In other gaming news, Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered are getting new bug fixes in the coming month after the Epic Games Store version was discovered to have different assets to the Steam version.