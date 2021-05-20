‘Borderlands’ developer is working on a new franchise, says Take-Two

Borderlands developer Gearbox Software is apparently working on a new video game franchise, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

The publisher’s president Karl Slatoff revealed details about the new franchise during an earnings call on May 18. The game is supposedly one of the 62 titles that Take-Two plans to release over the next four years, from “immersive core” titles to independent projects.

“2K will also introduce two releases from new franchises this year, including one from Gearbox,” Slatoff said while discussing the company’s current fiscal year, which runs until March 31, 2022. The as-yet-untitled franchise is expected to be released before FY2022 ends.

Much like Slatoff, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford remained tight-lipped about the forthcoming release, only tweeting “hmm…” in response to a VGC report about the new franchise.

In a follow-up tweet, Pitchford suggested that the studio had already put in “years of work” into the forthcoming release.

By “quickly” you mean “years of work”? — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 19, 2021

The last game Gearbox developed was 2019’s Borderlands 3, which was published by 2K Games, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. The latter has also published a number of other Gearbox games, including the rest of the Borderlands franchise, as well as 2011’s Duke Nukem Forever and 2016’s Battleborn.

Since the release of Borderlands 3, Gearbox has been acquired by Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group (formerly known as THQ Nordic AB). It is unknown how the purchase will affect Gearbox’s working relationship with Take-Two moving forward.

Earlier this month, Pitchford hinted on Twitter that Gearbox was working on a brand-new instalment in the Borderlands series. In the same series of tweets, the CEO also debunked rumours that the developer would be collaborating with another studio on their upcoming games.