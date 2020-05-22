Gearbox announces Western-themed DLC for ‘Borderlands 3’

Gearbox Software has announced ‘Bounty Of Blood: A Fistful Of Redemption’, a new content pack for its action role-playing first-person shooter, Borderlands 3.

The DLC, which was revealed during the latest episode of the Borderlands Show, will be a western-themed expansion that pits players against a bloodthirsty gang called the Devil Riders. ‘Bounty Of Blood’ will be released on June 25, and is the third major paid DLC that Borderlands 3 has received since its launch.

Matt Cox, the DLC’s director, described ‘Bounty Of Blood’ as a “harsh story of revenge and redemption” during the Borderlands Show. He also teased new characters such as reformed brawler Juno, and the players’ guide, Rose and an unseen narrator.

‘Bounty Of Blood’ is set in the town of Vestige, located on frontier planet Gehenna. The town and its NPCs will allegedly change based on players’ actions in the DLC. Players will also get to ride and customise JetBeast hoverbikes to venture across the desert.

During the Borderlands Show, Gearbox announced Takedown At The Guardian Breach, a free update which launches on June 4. The event is a new gauntlet that has been designed specifically for players that are seeking tough challenges after completing the game, similar to its previous Takedown At The Maliwan Blacksite gauntlet.

The Guardian Breach will scale its challenge to the number of players in a party, but is meant to push a full party of four leveled-up Vault Hunters to their limits. Together players will undertake a reconnaissance mission to the planet of Minos Prime to locate the source of a mysterious Guardian signal. Upon arrival, they will be besieged by a sect of rogue Guardians who have irrevocably transformed Minos Prime.

Along with new enemies, low-gravity platforming sections and environmental puzzles, players will have to overcome both a mini-boss and a final boss encounter. Upon survival, players will be rewarded with a host of new items, including themed weapons, gear and collectible cosmetics.

Last month, Gearbox launched a new update that replaced Mayhem Mode with Mayhem 2.0. The overhauled mode introduced reworked mechanics, new unique modifiers and a slow of balance and stability fixes.