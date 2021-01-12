‘Bowser’s Fury’ gets its first trailer ahead of ‘Super Mario World 3D’ release

Nintendo has released details on the upcoming Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Switch, giving players their first glimpse at Bowser’s Fury.

A newly released trailer covers the new elements of the game, showing Mario working together with a floating Bowser Jr to tackle a new world of platforming, which appears to be an archipelago of temples covered in golden Cat Mario arches.

The footage shows gameplay taking place in a watery world full of brand new challenges exclusive to Bowser’s Fury, including special question marks that can only be revealed by Bowser Jr’s paint brush – similar to the one he used in Super Mario Sunshine.

At the end of the trailer, a giant Bowser wakes up in a fury and begins to attack Mario, who has to evade the massive lizard while making his way to a giant cat-eared bell which supersizes Mario, presumably for an ensuing battle.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is Nintendo’s first big release of 2021. It will be a re-release of the 2013 WiiU game ported to Switch, featuring Cat Mario and co-op play. The game is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on February 12.

In other Mario news, Super Nintendo Land is due to open on February 4, and a virtual flyover has been released on the Super Nintendo World website allowing people to get a sneak peak at at the attractions.

Previously, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto led a Nintendo Direct presentation in December, taking fans on a personal tour of the park after referring to himself as “Mario’s Dad.