‘Bravely Default’ developer Team Asano working on multiple new titles

Team Asano, the team that makes the Bravely Default series, Octopath Traveler, and the upcoming Triangle Strategy, are releasing multiple titles this year.

A tweet from the Bravely Default Twitter account wished fans a happy new year, saying they were back at work now. But more interestingly, they noted that they have plans to “announce and release multiple titles this year.” They also requested that fans keep an eye out for these titles.

The tweet doesn’t indicate what these titles might be. Another Bravely Default sequel is unlikely, as Bravely Default 2 was only released in February of last year. One of the projects could be the HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3. The remake, which will be in the same graphical style as Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, was announced in a livestream celebrating Dragon Quest’s 35th anniversary. Team Asano is making the remake, so this may be one of the projects.

Triangle Strategy is currently slated to release on March 4 this year. The game is reminiscent of Final Fantasy Tactics style gameplay and takes on the signature HD-2D style that Team Asano is developing. This is also likely one of the titles that Team Asano is looking to release this year.

The fact they mentioned they have plans to announce titles means they have some new titles to show off. There is always the potential that these titles will be announced at Square Enix Presents, the Nintendo Direct-like presentations Square Enix started last year.

